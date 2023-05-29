Rashid says he will never abandon IK

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad plainly said on Sunday that “as long as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is fighting this battle, he will stand by him”.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the former interior minister in Imran Khan-administration said: “I’m not a coward; I maintain friendships and enmities till death.” He said that for the past 20 days, the police have been raiding the houses of his sisters, nephews, brothers and his mother, who died 30 years ago.

He said that although he was not in the country, he condemned the events of May 9, saying that he considers the “Pakistan Army great and protector of the country”.

He also claimed that three men have been engaged to eliminate him. “I want to tell the nation that I have the right to defend myself. I have written to the real government officials of Pakistan,” he added.

“I have only been tweeting for the past 20 days and have not even been on a TV talk show. If [they] are afraid of my Twitter, I will continue tweeting until I am arrested,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023