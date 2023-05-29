Rana’s presser virtual confession of ‘heinous crimes’: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretary information Rauf Hassan said on Sunday that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s midnight presser was a virtual confession of heinous crimes which the imported regime was committing on political internees, most notably female prisoners and called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately initiate a high-level enquiry to look into the heinous crimes.

He said that after Rana’s presser last night, credible doubts have been cast on the welfare of political internees, particularly women.

He said that the presser was a virtual confession of heinous crimes which the criminal government is committing on political internees, most notably female prisoners. “His presser was a cover up for crimes of this criminal gang. One lives in dread of times when facts will come out,” Rauf Hassan added.

He appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial CJP to initiate a high-level enquiry to look into, as how political prisoners, especially women were being treated in the prisons across the country and how raids were being conducted on residences of PTI leaders and workers in abject violation of law and principles of sanctity of homes.

“There is a need to hold a thorough probe into how families of PTI leaders and workers are being harassed, threatened and deprived of their basic constitutional rights without any legal and judicial proceedings,” he added.

“The matter has assumed immense importance after the presser as it is believed that it is a crude cover-up of their crimes and an attempt to implicate PTI and its workers,” he maintained.

Responding to the minister’s presser, in a tweet, PTI leader Hammad Azhar raised questions over the “script” of the minister, saying “the script writers first prepared a script that urine samples was tested for mental fitness and Zaman Park was training and hiding terrorists as well as to label leadership of PTI as traitors”.

“We now have another gem that PTI is planning to break into prisons and then raping and killing their own members”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the ICT Police called upon officials to ensure that cameras in police stations, offices and jails were working properly to avoid “plans to target officials”.

The police force noted that a “planned campaign to defame institutions” had been initiated under which officials — regardless of their post — would be targeted.

“While all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign,” Islamabad police said, calling on officials to “keep matters transparent to avoid such tactics”.

The tweet from ICT Police comes hours after Interior Minister Sanaullah, in a post-midnight press conference in Faisalabad, alleged that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephone call in which a plan to “stage a raid and rape” at a known PTI worker’s home was being discussed. The ICT police also raided the residence of newly appointed PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan and left by sitting in his Toyota Hilux Twin Cabin Model 2011.

Ayub alleged that Islamabad Police raided his house on Sunday night without a search warrant.

“They [ICT Police] stole my parked Toyota Hilux Twin Cabin Model 2011”, he claimed. He shared footage on Twitter, and exclaimed: “Where should I register an FIR for my stolen vehicle? Do I ask the thieves to catch the thieves?”

