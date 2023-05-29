Peshawar BRT service faces prospect of closure

PESHAWAR: The operating authorities of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar have demanded the government to pay Rs 450 million immediately for the continuation of the service.

The BRT, which caters to 300,000 commuters in the provincial capital on a daily basis, is at risk of closure over shortage of funds.

In a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) interim Chief Minister, the North-South Travels (Pvt) Limited, and East-West Transport (Pvt) Limited, drew the government’s attention to the issue which if not urgently resolved, may adversely affect the interest of the people of Peshawar.

The non-payment of Rs 450 million is causing a severe financial burden and if the same continues, it is afraid that the operation of buses may be halted, the letter added.

The letter says that the government is bound to release payment against monthly invoices within each month.

It could deprive more than 300,000 people of transportation services, affecting their livelihood and domestic activities, it adds.

However, in violation of the agreements and despite repeated demands and reminders, the invoices have not been cleared and presently an outstanding amount of Rs 450 million against invoices from February to April is payable.

The operating authorities said that they raised their concerns to the relevant authorities but no response has been received to date.

The project requires funds for payment of diesel, lubricants, and parts, in addition to payment against electricity and salary expenses.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

