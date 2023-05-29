AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Death of infant in incubator: CM constitutes inquiry committee

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital owing to the death of a female infant due to overheating of an incubator in the nursery of Children Hospital.

He inspected the site of accident in the nursery and sought details from the doctors about the sorrowful incident. Secretary Health and senior doctors accompanied him. CM Naqvi inquired about the well- being of other children admitted in the nursery and issued necessary directions with regard to properly looking after the children. He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the female infant and directed to follow 100% medical protocol in the nursery. Naqvi asserted that not even a minor negligence will be tolerated with regard to looking after the infant children. Naqvi visited other wards and reviewed facilities being provided for the treatment of children over there. On a few beds 2-3 children were being treated.

CM directed the hospital administration to allocate one bed for one child for providing them treatment. Naqvi while taking stern notice of the death of an innocent female infant has constituted a 4-member inquiry committee in this regard. The committee comprises Additional Secretary Health (Establishment), Doctor Muhammad Azhar, Doctor Amir Naseer and Director Punjab Health Care Commission Doctor Mushtaq Ahmad. The committee after reviewing all the circumstances and incidents will submit its report within 24 hours. The committee after ascertaining those who committed negligence will put forth its recommendation to take action. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed to provide best treatment facilities to the burnt children. Naqvi asserted that zero tolerance will be shown on any further incident and an indiscriminate action will be taken against those for committing negligence. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict punishment will be given according to law after finding out the staff responsible for committing negligence.

