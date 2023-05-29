Delegations of ABAD, LHCBA call on CM

LAHORE: A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office.

The delegation apprised the CM about problems being faced by the construction industry and put forth various proposals for the promotion of construction industry.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation about enforcement on the implementable proposals for the promotion of construction industry. A principal decision was made during the meeting to review afresh laws relating to construction of buildings on the recommendations of experts linked with the construction industry. The proposal to set up Residential Management Committees in the private housing societies was reviewed.

CM underscored that revival of construction industry for the restoration of the employment of lakhs of people is an imperative step. Caretaker CM directed LDA and other institutions to focus their attention in making building laws public-friendly. A committee was constituted under the headship of Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA. The committee will formulate its final recommendations with the consultation of the office-bearers of “Abad” and other stakeholders.

The delegation comprised Gohar Ijaz, Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh Company Secretary of “Abad” Kamran Shujjah. Commissioner Lahore division / DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a delegation headed by the President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which the delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the lawyer’s community. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi assured to resolve the problems of lawyers community on preferential basis. Mohsin Naqvi stated that treatment facilities in the hospital will be improved being established for the lawyers’ community. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he will himself visit the hospital soon. Naqvi stated that we will review to build a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e- Adal to resolve traffic and parking problems.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioner to allocate a land for the parking plaza and assured that we will do whatever we can for the lawyers community. The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warriach and others. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion.

