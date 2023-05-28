AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three killed, five wounded in US motorcycle rally shootout

AFP Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 04:12pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: At least three people were killed and five others wounded in a shootout at a biker rally on Saturday in the US state of New Mexico, local media reported.

The shooting occurred around 5 pm (2300 GMT) as 20,000 bikers took part in an annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River, a small town near the ski destination of Taos.

In a video interview with local outlet Questa Del Rio News, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun confirmed the deaths and injuries, and said an unspecified number of suspects had been arrested.

"No law enforcement, no first responders were injured. No local people were injured... It was a gang-related incident," she said, declining to divulge which gangs were believed to be involved.

"The shooters have all been apprehended," she added.

The Taos News reported that a law enforcement officer had referred to the incident over central dispatch as "a rolling shootout -- between Banditos (Motorcycle Club) and someone else."

Speaking to local ABC affiliate KOAT, one witness described chaos breaking out in the huge crowd.

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

"There were people running by where we were standing, screaming, 'There's shooting down there,'" said Eddie Cook. "As everybody was running by, then I heard the gunshots."

The shooting prompted the mayor of Taos to put a curfew in place between the hours of 10 pm and 4 am, and ban the sale of alcohol, according to the Taos News.

US state of New Mexico Memorial Day motorcycle rally US motorcycle rally shootout

Comments

1000 characters
Yousaf Hyat May 28, 2023 04:49pm
Born to be wild … remember that song !!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Three killed, five wounded in US motorcycle rally shootout

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

US conducts strike near site of Shabaab attack in Somalia

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

Dhoni fever as more than 100,000 fans expected at IPL final

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

Read more stories