Carranza brace gives Philadelphia victory in New York

AFP Published 28 May, 2023 11:04am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
MIAMI: Argentine Julian Carranza scored twice as defending Eastern Conference champions Philadelphia Union beat New York City 3-1 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The New England Revolution fought back for a 3-3 draw at home to the Chicago Fire while Inter Miami fell 1-0 to Montreal.

New York and Philadelphia met in the past two Eastern Conference finals and the home side took the lead at Citi Field with a curling effort from Gabriel Pereira in the 30th minute.

But Philadelphia turnrf the game around with two goals on the stroke of half-time.

Carranza levelled when he chested down a long ball into the box from Jack Elliott and blasted home with a first-time, right-foot drive.

Then moments later, Carranza put the visitors ahead with another clinical finish from inside the box after good work from Jose Martinez and Mikael Uhre.

The Union made sure of the win when Hungarian Daniel Gazdag converted a 53rd-minute penalty after Carranza was brought down by Thiago Martins.

Messi ‘madness’ in Argentina as world champions play first match

Former US international Jozy Altidore grabbed a late equalizer for the Revolution to earn a 3-3 draw for Bruce Arena’s side with Chicago.

It was a frustrating night for the Fire, who had taken a 2-0 lead through Georgios Koutsias and an own-goal from Andrew Farrell.

New England fought back through Noel Buck and Bobby Wood to go in 2-2 at the break but the Fire looked to have grabbed all three points when Maren Haile-Selassie made it 3-2 in the 79th minute.

With seven minutes to go, however, Altidore bundled the ball in at the back post, from a corner, to deny Chicago an impressive away win.

Phil Neville’s Inter Miami fell to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after Chinonso Offor’s 53rd-minute close-range effort gave Montreal a 1-0 win and condemned Miami to a sixth defeat from seven away games.

Wayne Rooney’s DC United fell 2-1 at Toronto while an 86th-minute equalizer from Tyler Wolff earned Atlanta a 1-1 draw at Orlando City.

