SU starts classes of M Phil, PhD in Pharmacy

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
HYDERABAD: Chairman Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, has issued the timetable for commencement of classes M Phil and PhD in Pharmacy Practice for the academic year 2023.

In a statement issued here by the varsity’s spokesman, the Chairman Department of Pharmacy Practice Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto informed that the first semester classes of M.Phil (Pharmacy Practice) will continue five days a week i.e. from Monday to Friday from May 29, 2023; however the first period of M.Phil & PhD class will commence at 9 am.

He said that the coursework classes of PhD (Pharmacy Practice) will also start from May 29 but the classes will take place 3 days a week i.e. on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

