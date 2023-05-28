Narcotics worth $65.148m seized

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in counter narcotics operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint intelligence-based counter narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 kgs narcotics (hashish) worth approximately $65.148 million in international market.

The successful counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023