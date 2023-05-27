AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

  • Her funeral prayers will be held at JPMC Mosque at Asr on Sunday
BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 09:29pm
Follow us

Former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali, passed away on Saturday in Karachi surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will take place at JPMC mosque after Asr on Sunday.

Her brother Bilal Memon, Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder, told the media that Dr Jamali was a cancer patient and was admitted to Aga Khan University Hospital around eight days ago where she breathed her last at 7:30 pm today. She was 61 years old, he added.

Dr Seemin was born in 1961 in Lahore. After completing her medical education at Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital, Karachi, she joined JPMC as a medical officer in 1988.

She retired from service as JPMC executive director in August 2021 after serving the institution for almost 33 years.

Jamali, known as the iron lady or bullet lady for her contributions to Sindh's health sector, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

During her service, she received numerous national and international tributes and awards, including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Women Achievement Awards.

Jamali was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Pakistan army in recognition of her lifelong services.

She was recognised as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation for her services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital, under her supervision, was declared the first focal hospital after it set up two Covid units in a short time span.

Her father, Ghulamullah Din Muhammad Memon, was a highly respected civil servant who was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan for his services.

She is survived by her husband, well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr AR Jamali and sons Omar Jamali and Baber Jamali.

Dr Seemin Jamali

Comments

1000 characters

Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

Nawaz rejects Imran's offer for talks, says cannot negotiate with group who set country on fire

Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail quits PTI, politics

PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

At least three killed in clash on Iran-Afghan border

Justice Faez Isa adjourns proceedings of audio leaks commission

IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’

Blome briefed about IMF’s ambivalence

Avalanche kills at least 10 in northern Pakistan

China, South Korea agree to strengthen talks on chip industry

Read more stories