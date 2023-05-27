Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

Former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali, passed away on Saturday in Karachi surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will take place at JPMC mosque after Asr on Sunday.

Her brother Bilal Memon, Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder, told the media that Dr Jamali was a cancer patient and was admitted to Aga Khan University Hospital around eight days ago where she breathed her last at 7:30 pm today. She was 61 years old, he added.

Dr Seemin was born in 1961 in Lahore. After completing her medical education at Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital, Karachi, she joined JPMC as a medical officer in 1988.

She retired from service as JPMC executive director in August 2021 after serving the institution for almost 33 years.

Jamali, known as the iron lady or bullet lady for her contributions to Sindh's health sector, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

During her service, she received numerous national and international tributes and awards, including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Women Achievement Awards.

Jamali was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Pakistan army in recognition of her lifelong services.

She was recognised as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation for her services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital, under her supervision, was declared the first focal hospital after it set up two Covid units in a short time span.

Her father, Ghulamullah Din Muhammad Memon, was a highly respected civil servant who was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan for his services.

She is survived by her husband, well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr AR Jamali and sons Omar Jamali and Baber Jamali.