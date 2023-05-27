AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Twitter quits EU disinformation code

AFP Published 27 May, 2023 12:59pm
BRUSSELS: Twitter has decided to leave the EU’s disinformation code, a voluntary pact that groups together the major social platforms, but “its obligations remain,” EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted Saturday.

Launched in 2018, the EU’s code of practice on disinformation counts nearly three dozen signatories including the giants in the sector such as Meta, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and TikTok.

It also covers smaller platforms, as well as advertisers and fact-checkers and non-governmental organisations.

The code was written by the industry players themselves and contains over three dozen pledges such as better cooperation with fact-checkers and not promoting actors distributing disinformation.

Judge throws out shareholder lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter buyout

“You can run but you can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under DSA (digital services law) as of August 25,” he wrote.

“Our teams will be ready for enforcement,” he warned.

Since buying the social network six months ago, billionaire Elon Musk has relaxed the moderation of problematic content, which appears to have amplified the voices of notorious propagators of disinformation on the platform.

“If (Elon Musk) doesn’t take the code seriously, then it’s better that he quits,” a European Commission official had told AFP on Friday.

