AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Zaheer Abbasi Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 08:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs10.746 billion in favour of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) through a technical supplementary grant (TSG) for the procurement of vaccines.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was put up a summary moved by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The Ministry of National Health in the summary stated that the FDI is a high-priority initiative of the government which aims to immunize more than eight million children under two years of age against 10vaccine preventable diseases (VPD).

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Any interruption in immunisation may lead to re-emergence of these diseases in the form of increased mortality and morbidity.

In response to the Finance Division letter of April 14, 2022, all the provincial governments have conveyed their concurrence that the existing mechanism for pool procurement established under the Executive Committee of National Economic Council’s decision will continue under recurrent, revenue side from the fiscal year 2020-21 onwards.

To cope with the decision, all four provincial governments were requested to transfer the funds to the Health Ministry in accordance with their demand of vaccines for the financial year 2022-23. In response, the government of Punjab has transferred the partial share to the federal government, whereas, the governments of Sindh and Balochistan have transferred their full share to the federal government, while the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conveyed their concurrence to the Finance Division for at source deduction.

The Ministry of Health added that the procurement process of vaccines and syringes has been initiated by the FDI for uninterrupted supply to the provinces.

The traditional vaccines would be procured through open tender while the co-financing share of the vaccine including measles rubella vaccines which are not available through open tender would be procured through the Unicef for which advance payment is required, therefore, the ECC was requested to approve TSG of Rs10.746 billion to the FDI under the administrative control of the Ministry of National Health for the financial year 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC Ishaq Dar Ministry of National Health Services TSG Finance minister Ishaq Dar Vaccines procurement Federal Directorate of Immunization

Comments

1000 characters

Vaccines procurement: ECC approves Rs10.746bn for FDI

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

Expo inaugurated: PM stresses criticality of innovations in textiles to boost export

PM urges businessmen to help govt overcome challenges

Formation of JC to probe audio leaks: SC suspends operation of notification

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Jul-Apr repatriation of profit, dividends dip 83pc YoY

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Deal inked with Google on 45,000 scholarships: minister

Read more stories