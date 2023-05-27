Governor, MPs of Sindh discuss women empowerment, other issues

LAHORE: A delegation of Parliamentarians of Sindh led by Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari met Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House, here on Friday and discussed legislation regarding the protection of children and women’s rights and promotion of inter-provincial relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that children are the future of the nation, and it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with opportunities for education. In the previous tenure of PML-N in Punjab province, special measures were taken for the education of kiln workers’ children, he said, adding: “The Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 has been passed to protect the rights of child domestic workers in Punjab.”

He said due to premature dissolution of the Punjab Assembly contrary to public wishes, new legislation is not possible. However, the Governor can issue ordinances in matters of public interest and urgency, he said. He hoped that the next elected Punjab Assembly will legislate in a better way and public interest will be put first.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023