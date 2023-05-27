Raas, too, quits

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) exodus continued on Friday after PTI leader and former Punjab education minister Murad Raas with his companions announced quitting the party and forming a group of like-minded people.

While addressing a press conference along with other PTI leaders Pir Ahmad Khagga, Raja Yawar Kamal and Chaudhry Adnan, he condemned May 9 attacks, saying no amount of condemnation was enough for what happened on that day; they never thought they would part ways with the party. He added that he did not know how things reached this point.

He said that more PTI leaders would follow suit in the coming days, adding that sometimes one had to take two steps back to move forward. “We joined the party to improve the situation of the country. I joined the PTI 15 years ago when no one knew about it after relinquishing my American citizenship. We did whatever was in our capacity,” he added.

He said that they believed in democracy and voting, adding that they did not support violent agitation and no one wanted a fight with the institutions. “We do not believe in the PTI’s politics of violence; differences with others could be resolved by negotiations. The fight could not improve people’s lives,” he added.

