Bangladesh HC meets TDAP chief executive

KARACHI: The Chief Executive of TDAP M Zubair Motiwala received the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Ruhul Amin Siddiqui at TDAP Office the other day.

CE TDAP and the high commissioner of Bangladesh exchanged thoughts on increasing bilateral trade between the two countries and agreed to enhance the existing trade volume between the two countries.

CE TDAP also expressed his gratitude for the support of High Commissioner for exchange of information related to trade between the two countries related to trade.

The bilateral trade has remained in favor of Pakistan with the trade surplus of $521 million in the year 2020, however, the trade volume during the period has been inclining from $704 million in 2016 to $834 million in 2019, except in 2020 when it has decline to $645 million, which is believed to be the economic effect of Covid-19.

