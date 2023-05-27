AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Alvi talks to families of martyred soldiers

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday talked to the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Tank, South Waziristan and Gulab Post, Balochistan on May 20, 2023.

The president paid tributes to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families.

He called the family members of martyred Naek Muhammad Attique and Rajjab Ali via telephone and prayed to Allah, the Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also talked to the family members of Sepoy Mudassir, Abdul Qadir and Zaheer Ahmed who embraced martyrdom in Gulab Post and Zarghoon areas of Balochistan.

He saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for the country and devotion to their duties.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation. He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, the president said his relation with the martyrs and their families was very old.

“Since I have assumed the office of President, representing all the Pakistanis, I have condoled with hundreds of families, discussing with them the ranks of martyrs pledged by Allah, the Almighty,” he added.

