Ukraine strikes southern Russia with rocket and drone, officials and media say

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 01:33pm
MOSCOW: Ukraine struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone, though the missile was shot down by air defences, according to Russian officials and media reports. In the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, a blast damaged a residential and office building, officials said.

They did not say what caused the blast, though Russian media said it was a drone attack. Unverified videos on social media showed a drone flying over the city. “All emergency services are working at the scene.

The cause of the incident is being investigated. Residents are asked to stay calm,“ Krasnodar mayor Yevgeny Naumov wrote on Telegram.

In the neighbouring Rostov region, the local governor said a Ukrainian missile had been shot down by air defences on Thursday near Morozovsk, where there is a Russian air base.

Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack: officials

“In the area of Morozovsk, an air defence system went off, shooting down a Ukrainian missile,” Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said. “The military is doing its job. Stay calm.”

