Nation will ‘neither forgive nor forget’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, on Thursday, while condemning the incidents that happened on May 9 —the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested leading to violent protests across the country, said it was very sad and condemnable.

His comments came during his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

However, the main event was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi with COAS Munir as the chief guest. During the ceremony, rich tributes were paid to the martyrs and prominent personalities laid flowers at the martyrs’ monument.

According to the military’s media wing, Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan event was attended by CJCSC, Services Chiefs, retired services’ officers, and representatives of civil society who paid rich tributes to the Shuhada of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland. The sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, and will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan. Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civil society who laid their lives for upholding the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for.

“Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may.”

The army chief also visited Police Lines, Islamabad in connection with Pakistan Martyrs’ Day.

The army chief addressed the families of the police martyrs along with the officers and Jawans of the Islamabad Police.

He condemned the incidents that happened on May 9.

He said the nation would neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Those martyrs who have been granted eternal life by Allah Almighty, nothing can nullify their sacrifices,” he added.

The Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies are like the symbol of the state and like a lead wall which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the dignity of the country.

“I want to convey this message to the heirs of the martyrs that today the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all law enforcement agencies,” the chief said.

On arrival at the police line, the chief of army staff was received by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

The army chief also met the school students and children of martyrs present on the occasion. He said the Pakistan Army was the heir of all children of martyrs. “Thanks to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, the army’s relationship with them was ideal and eternal,” he added.

He pledged on behalf of the armed forces that the army would stand on their side always.

“A strong army is the guarantor of a country’s security and unity,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023