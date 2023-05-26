Punjab CM pays homage to martyrs, meets families

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday, on the occasion of Martyrs Honour Day, visited Central Police Office Lahore, Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, Yadgar-e-Shuhada Cantonment, Punjab Rangers Headquarters and SSP Shaheed Ashraf Marth Policelines Gujranwala.

He visited the memorials of the martyrs, laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for their elevation in ranks. Chief Secretary, IGP and ACS (Home) also placed flowers at the police martyrs’ monument. A police contingent saluted the martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi also met with the families of the police martyrs, expressing solidarity with them and inquiring about their problems. He gave instructions to the concerned authorities to address their issues. He paid tribute to the police martyrs in strong words.

While addressing the Martyrs’ Honor Day ceremony, the CM said that the nation pays its respects to the martyrs of the country today. He stated that the martyrs’ sacrifices serve as a guiding light for the nation and emphasized that their mission of protecting and ensuring peace in the homeland will continue.

He strongly condemned the violent events of May 9th, considering them a black stain on Pakistan’s history. He said that the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs of police and other law enforcement agencies can never be forgotten. “The sacrifices of the martyrs will never go in vain. Today is celebrated to honor the martyrs who were insulted on May 9 and the government will not sit idle till the arrest of the last miscreant.

No other thing will be done until all the perpetrators are caught,” he said. Mohsin Naqvi said that every miscreant is being traced with the help of the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies. He vowed to make Capt Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk and Yaadgar Memorial in Faisalabad a memorial square of Pakistan, and those responsible for damaging the memorial boards in Rawalpindi would not be spared. Those who insulted the martyrs deserve the worst punishment. Nations that stand with their martyrs, they are the ones who move forward. Nations that do not value martyrs, cannot be exalted in the world.

He commended the efforts of the IG police and his team in addressing pending cases and working for the welfare of the martyrs’ heirs. He acknowledged the dedication of the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab, stating that they work tirelessly. He concluded by stating that honouring the martyrs should be an everyday practice. IG Punjab expressed his commitment to shed his blood, if necessary, to protect the life and property of the people.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi met the families of the martyrs, listened to their problems, and issued instructions on the spot for their resolution. While addressing the martyrs’ day ceremony at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, Mohsin Naqvi assured that the problems of the martyrs would be resolved on a priority basis, recognizing their sacrifices for the nation’s future.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong bond of honour and respect with the martyrs and their families, pledging to fulfil this responsibility regardless of the situation. Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that civilized nations honour and respect their martyrs, contrasting with the evil elements who insult them.

Earlier, we used to celebrate only September 6, today is the answer of the nation to the evil elements who insult the martyrs.

He laid flowers on the martyrs’ memorial in the cantonment on Martyrs’ Honor Day.

The CM also met the soldiers of Punjab Rangers and appreciated their professional skills and said that the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the country are the heroes of the entire nation.

The Deputy Director General Punjab Rangers Brigadier Shahzad Munir, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and senior officials of Punjab Rangers were also present on the occasion. Mohsin Naqvi also visited Shaheed SSP Ashraf Marth Police Lines in Gujranwala. Mohsin Naqvi attended the martyrs’ memorial and laid flowers.

