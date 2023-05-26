AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
May 26, 2023
Pakistan

50 beds allocated to paediatric patients in PINS

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
LAHORE: As many as 50 beds have been allocated for the treatment of children in the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), the caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, said.

Speaking at the farewell party of Executive Director Prof Khalid Mehmood at PINS on Thursday, he said that Prof Khalid Mahmood is one of the most outstanding neurosurgeons. “Instead of retirement, Prof Khalid Mahmood is starting a new journey of service to humanity; he (Khalid Mehmood) has played an important role in bringing the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences to this point,” he said.

PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar announced to get Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood now as “Professor of Emeritus” in PINS.

Former Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Chairman BoM Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Tariq Salahuddin, VCs and Principals of various medical universities / colleges were present.

Prof Khalid Mahmood is founder of DBS method of treatment and with this effort patients no longer need to go abroad for treatment of Parkinson.

