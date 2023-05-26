AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
Momin Ali Malik appointed President PBF Lahore

Press Release Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
LAHORE: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) have been appointed Director Guard Rice Ltd, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik as new PBF President Lahore with immediate effect. In this regard notification have been issued.

Talking to Business Recorder, Momin Malik said that businesses are facing difficulties even in managing day-to-day affairs. The situation is only going from bad to worse due to the prolonged political unrest. We first need to make our own house in order as political instability directly affects the economy and businesses.

The prevailing scenario, Malik stated, is not only affecting foreign direct investment but also discouraging local enterprises from implementing plans of expansion. As such, both the opposition and the ruling coalition partners should sit together for ending the prevailing standoff in the larger national interest”.

PBF official also urged the government to devise a doable strategy for the revival of the economy and businesses after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

However, we also expect coming month federal budget will be business friendly and with no additional taxes included cut in the power tariff too, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

