No intention to form new military courts: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Thursday, said that the government does not intend to form new military courts through a constitutional amendment and those involved in May 9 events will be dealt with according to the existing laws – the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

Talking to reporters after briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister said that there has been “misperception” within the media as well as internationally with regard to the military courts.

He said that the government is not establishing new military courts to put on trial those involved in May 9 incidents. “There is a misperception that we may bring an amendment in the law to establish military courts like it was done in the past. We’re neither establishing any new military court nor bringing any amendment in the Constitution.

On the books in Pakistan, there is an Official Secrets Act and the Army Act. If any law has been violated, then the law must take its course,” he said in reference to the arson and vandalism in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

He said that after the APS Peshawar attack, an amendment was introduced for establishing the military courts for a specified period and that has already expired. “The PPP will never support, rather, we will oppose any unconstitutional move,” he added.

To a question about a possible ban on the PTI, he said that he is against banning any political party in the country. However, he added that the “political party” also needs to act like a political party instead of working as a “militant” outfit.

“If the party [PTI] wants to become a militant organization and it is not ready to distance itself from the events of May 9, then whatever I want is irrelevant. So, the law will take its course,” he added. He said that the PTI has the potential to become a political party.

To another query, if the country needs a “Charter of Democracy” like agreement among the political parties including the PTI, Bilawal said that Imran Khan, being a former prime minister, should take these things into account. “If Imran Khan continues to play an undemocratic role, the democratic forces of the country will face problems in engaging with him,” he added.

