WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 25, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-May-23 23-May-23 22-May-23 19-May-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106373 0.106327 0.106423 0.106593 Euro 0.809062 0.808123 0.809479 0.80903 Japanese yen 0.0054203 0.0054022 0.005434 0.0054105 U.K. pound 0.928489 0.928566 0.931215 0.930369 U.S. dollar 0.750173 0.74972 0.747994 0.748547 Algerian dinar 0.0055034 0.0055008 0.005491 0.0054898 Australian dollar 0.494964 0.498564 0.496668 0.496586 Botswana pula 0.0552878 0.0551794 0.054828 0.0550931 Brazilian real 0.151648 0.150946 0.150581 0.150154 Brunei dollar 0.557087 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 Canadian dollar 0.552329 0.554356 Chilean peso 0.0009357 0.0009369 0.0009385 0.0009403 Czech koruna 0.0341796 0.0341371 0.0341909 0.0340574 Danish krone 0.108633 0.108509 0.108687 Indian rupee 0.0090688 0.009055 0.0090339 0.0090515 Israeli New Shekel 0.201065 0.204172 0.204874 0.205363 Korean won 0.000572 0.0005684 0.0005619 0.0005617 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44237 2.44089 2.43607 Malaysian ringgit 0.16365 0.164774 0.164811 0.164407 Mauritian rupee 0.0164396 0.0164079 0.0163496 0.0163921 Mexican peso 0.0420984 0.0417237 0.0418622 0.0423075 New Zealand dollar 0.464995 0.471199 0.469478 0.466644 Norwegian krone 0.0684633 0.0685314 0.0687368 0.0691422 Omani rial 1.95104 1.94986 1.94537 Peruvian sol 0.203231 0.202928 0.202968 Philippine peso 0.0134751 0.0134366 0.013427 0.0133748 Polish zloty 0.180447 0.180074 0.1786 0.178001 Qatari riyal 0.206091 0.205967 0.205493 Russian ruble 0.009381 0.009352 0.0093572 0.0093675 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200046 0.199925 0.199465 Singapore dollar 0.557087 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 South African rand 0.0390685 0.0389493 0.0387337 0.0386872 Swedish krona 0.0706404 0.0709103 0.0710015 0.0709274 Swiss franc 0.830389 0.831821 0.835654 0.829507 Thai baht 0.0217102 0.0216482 0.0217093 0.021719 Trinidadian dollar 0.110661 0.110555 0.110707 U.A.E. dirham 0.204268 0.204144 0.203674 Uruguayan peso 0.0193978 0.0194102 0.0192646 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

