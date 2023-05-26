WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 25, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-May-23 23-May-23 22-May-23 19-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106373 0.106327 0.106423 0.106593
Euro 0.809062 0.808123 0.809479 0.80903
Japanese yen 0.0054203 0.0054022 0.005434 0.0054105
U.K. pound 0.928489 0.928566 0.931215 0.930369
U.S. dollar 0.750173 0.74972 0.747994 0.748547
Algerian dinar 0.0055034 0.0055008 0.005491 0.0054898
Australian dollar 0.494964 0.498564 0.496668 0.496586
Botswana pula 0.0552878 0.0551794 0.054828 0.0550931
Brazilian real 0.151648 0.150946 0.150581 0.150154
Brunei dollar 0.557087 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055
Canadian dollar 0.552329 0.554356
Chilean peso 0.0009357 0.0009369 0.0009385 0.0009403
Czech koruna 0.0341796 0.0341371 0.0341909 0.0340574
Danish krone 0.108633 0.108509 0.108687
Indian rupee 0.0090688 0.009055 0.0090339 0.0090515
Israeli New Shekel 0.201065 0.204172 0.204874 0.205363
Korean won 0.000572 0.0005684 0.0005619 0.0005617
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44237 2.44089 2.43607
Malaysian ringgit 0.16365 0.164774 0.164811 0.164407
Mauritian rupee 0.0164396 0.0164079 0.0163496 0.0163921
Mexican peso 0.0420984 0.0417237 0.0418622 0.0423075
New Zealand dollar 0.464995 0.471199 0.469478 0.466644
Norwegian krone 0.0684633 0.0685314 0.0687368 0.0691422
Omani rial 1.95104 1.94986 1.94537
Peruvian sol 0.203231 0.202928 0.202968
Philippine peso 0.0134751 0.0134366 0.013427 0.0133748
Polish zloty 0.180447 0.180074 0.1786 0.178001
Qatari riyal 0.206091 0.205967 0.205493
Russian ruble 0.009381 0.009352 0.0093572 0.0093675
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200046 0.199925 0.199465
Singapore dollar 0.557087 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055
South African rand 0.0390685 0.0389493 0.0387337 0.0386872
Swedish krona 0.0706404 0.0709103 0.0710015 0.0709274
Swiss franc 0.830389 0.831821 0.835654 0.829507
Thai baht 0.0217102 0.0216482 0.0217093 0.021719
Trinidadian dollar 0.110661 0.110555 0.110707
U.A.E. dirham 0.204268 0.204144 0.203674
Uruguayan peso 0.0193978 0.0194102 0.0192646
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments