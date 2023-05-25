AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
EPCL 43.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.55%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
MLCF 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PPL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
PRL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.26%)
BR30 13,976 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 40,986 Decreased By -131.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 14,546 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.34%)
May 25, 2023
Russian rouble firms past 80 against dollar as tax payments approach

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 01:50pm
The rouble firmed on Thursday, moving past the 80 mark against a broadly stronger dollar, supported by relatively high oil prices and the promise of month-end tax payments that usually buttress the Russian currency.

At 0827 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 79.95 and had gained 0.6% to trade at 85.87 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.28. Month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, should provide the rouble with some support.

Those taxes are due on May 29.

“The current tax period peaks on Monday and foreign currency selling could increase in the short term, which could provide support for the (dollar-rouble currency pair) moving below the 80 mark,” said Bank St Petersburg analysts in a note.

The Kremlin’s plan to introduce a $1 billion monthly cap from June on the amount of foreign currency residents can buy on the domestic market to settle transactions with exiting foreign firms should support the rouble, Rosbank analysts have said, expecting the currency to strengthen to 73-75 in the coming months.

Russian rouble edges up as oil prices rise, tax payments approach

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.7% at $77.83 a barrel, but near its strongest point since early May. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,044.0 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,649.0 points.

Russian rouble

