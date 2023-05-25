AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TELE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-5.94%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,977 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.53%)
KSE100 41,000 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,553 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Colombia-Panama border hit by 6.6-magnitude earthquake

AFP Published 25 May, 2023 11:13am
Follow us

BOGOTÁ: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook a remote part of the Caribbean near the border of Colombia and Panama on Wednesday evening, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was one of the strongest recorded in the area in recent years, but there were no reports of damage, Panamanian officials said.

The epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of Panama’s eastern town of Puerto Obaldia, according to the USGS.

Authorities in Colombia and the United States ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines: USGS

The quake was felt around Panama, including in the capital Panama City and its neighboring region of West Panama as well as in the Caribbean region of Guna Yala, according to Panama’s National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc).

Social media users reported strong shaking on both sides of the border.

The area includes the Darien Gap, a dangerous corridor for migrants trying to reach the United States.

US Geological Survey Colombia Panama border 6.6 magnitude earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Colombia-Panama border hit by 6.6-magnitude earthquake

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Dar explains country’s debt burden

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asian currencies downcast, investors flock to dollar

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Read more stories