Alvarez sets sights on Bivol rematch

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 10:32am
MEXICO CITY: After his victory over Britain’s John Ryder earlier this month, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez told Reuters on Wednesday he wants another fight with Dmitry Bivol, who handed him a rare loss last year.

The win over Ryder brought Alvarez’s record up to 59-2-2 in front of a home crowd in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“That’s the idea, a rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said on the sidelines of a real estate conference. One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, Alvarez added that he wanted the rematch to be at light heavyweight again.

Haney downs Lomachenko to retain undisputed crown

Russian Bivol, the WBA light heavyweight champion, told ESPN earlier this month he was more interested in moving down to super middleweight in a bid for Alvarez’s championship.

Should Bivol refuse to meet the terms, Alvarez said “there are other fights out there,” mentioning twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo and Mexican-American David Benavidez as potential challengers. Benavidez - whom Alvarez called “a great fighter” - has publicly called for a fight between the two in recent months.

Talks for Alvarez’s next fight, set to take place in September to coincide with Mexico’s Independence Day, will kick off next week, the boxer said. “Right now I’m resting, more than anything,” he said, his voice noticeably hoarse.

Alvarez said he was not ruling out another fight in Mexico and that he could fight at the Azteca Stadium, where soccer greats Pele and Diego Maradona won World Cups with Brazil and Argentina.

“The possibility of coming back to Mexico (City) or any part of Mexico, I’d love that,” he said.

