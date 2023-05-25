AVN 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.42%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
EPCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.22%)
TRG 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-5.74%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 13,970 Decreased By -81.9 (-0.58%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,551 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh promises free, fair elections in response to US visa curbs

Reuters Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 12:12pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh will take steps to tackle and prevent unlawful practices or interference in its elections, authorities said on Thursday, a day after the United States threatened curbs on citizens of the South Asian nation who undermine them.

Concern flared after accusations of vote-rigging and the targeting of the political opposition marred national elections in 2014 and 2018, charges denied by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States is adopting a new policy to restrict visas for Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process at home.

“The government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference … to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in response.

“The electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers as accredited by the Election Commission,” it added in a statement.

The commission retains the ability to perform its functions in full independence, credibility and efficiency, the ministry said. Political analyst Badiul Alam Majumder welcomed the US curbs. “I see this restriction as a preventive measure,” he added.

“This could avert efforts by individuals to rig elections in their favour.”

Hasina, who has kept tight control of the South Asian nation since coming to power in 2009, has been accused of human rights violations, obliteration of press freedom, suppression of dissent and the jailing of critics, including many supporters of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The BNP has been calling for Hasina to step down and for the next election, due in January 2024, to be held under a neutral caretaker government, a demand her government has rejected.

Bangladesh PM confident country able to repay IMF loans

“This new visa policy proves once again that the international community is certain that a free and fair election is not possible under this government,” said a senior BNP leader, Zahir Uddin Swapon.

Since December 2021, Washington has maintained sanctions on an elite police unit targeting crime and terrorism, which has been accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

United States Bangladesh South Asian nation Antony Blinken Bangladesh Nationalist Party bangladesh election

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh promises free, fair elections in response to US visa curbs

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Dar explains country’s debt burden

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asian currencies downcast, investors flock to dollar

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Read more stories