ACC Emerging Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan

LAHORE: Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s T20 Asia Cup that will be played in Hong Kong next month.

The national women’s selection committee has announced 14-player squad, which included four players who featured in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier in the year, for the eight-team tournament that will be played from 12th till 21st June.

The squad has been put together after observing performances in the T20 phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament and emerging camp in Multan in March. Fatima has played 31 One-Day Internationals and 24 T20 Internationals and the decision to name her captain for the tournament has been made after she captained Strikers, based on probables for this squad, to wins in all three matches in the above-mentioned tournament and led Blasters’ successful T20 Championship campaign in Lahore in December.

Pakistan are slotted in Group-A with Hong Kong, India A and Thailand A. Pakistan will open their campaign on 13 June with the match against Thailand A, after which they play Hong Kong and India A on 15 and 17 June, respectively. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19th June. The final of the tournament will be held on 21st June. Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar said: “I want to congratulate all players who have been selected for the emerging Asia Cup and I am hopeful that they will perform to their full potential. We have some outstanding talent coming up and it was a tough call to select 14 players. I want to tell those cricketers who have not been selected for this tournament to keep their heads high and keep working hard and they will definitely get chances in the upcoming events.”

He said: “We have been observing these players since the camp in Multan and we have tested them in different conditions, with their most recent challenge being the three T20 matches against our top international players.”

Fatima Sana said: “It is an honour for me to captain Pakistan in the upcoming tournament. The responsibility of leading the emerging side will definitely help me develop as a cricketer and I am eagerly looking forward to leading my team in this important tournament. These players are full of energy and are excited for the opportunity ahead of them. We have had good practice over the last few weeks, and the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament provided us ample match practice against tough sides. Ahead of these matches, we had a healthy discussion as a team amongst ourselves that we have to make the most of these matches, and I am glad how every player stepped up and contributed in each game.”

