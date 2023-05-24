AVN 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.77%)
Israeli parliament passes 2023-2024 national budget

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 09:44am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament passed the 2023-2024 national budget on Wednesday, gaining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political reprieve following months of unprecedented protests against his religious-nationalist coalition’s judicial overhaul plans.

Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound

The spending package of 484 billion shekels ($131 billion) for this year and 514 billion ($139 billion) for next year was ratified in a final vote of 64-to-56 in the Knesset, a parliament statement said.

