Israeli parliament passes 2023-2024 national budget

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament passed the 2023-2024 national budget on Wednesday, gaining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political reprieve following months of unprecedented protests against his religious-nationalist coalition’s judicial overhaul plans.

The spending package of 484 billion shekels ($131 billion) for this year and 514 billion ($139 billion) for next year was ratified in a final vote of 64-to-56 in the Knesset, a parliament statement said.