Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 09:27am
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine either through its special military operation or through all other means, the state TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

“Russia is taking under consideration only the completion of its special military operation: ensuring its interests, achieving Russia’s goals either through the special military operation, or by other available means,” Peskov told TASS, answering a question on whether Russia would consider the possibility of freezing the conflict.

Russia accuses US of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”, while Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked aggression to grab land.

Dmitry Peskov Russia-Ukraine war

