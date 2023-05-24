AVN 52.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
May 24, 2023
Pakistan

Promoting green Pakistan: Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation inaugurate recreational park in Landhi

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Shan Shares, the corporate identity of Shan Foods in partnership with Ismail Foundation, inaugurated a recreational park in Landhi, Karachi

Ismail Foundation is a not-for-profit organization and the CSR wing of Ismail Industries Limited that works for the development and improvement of the society.

The park is constructed under Water and Sanitation Logistics (WASL), the flagship water project of the Ismail Foundation, in collaboration with Shan Shares which will also be overlooking the maintenance of the park.

Being an industrial municipality, air and water pollution in the region is one of the biggest nuisances for the residents of Landhi. The newly constructed park in the area will not only serve as a scenic and recreational spot for the locals but will also help in bringing positive changes to their health and wellbeing by being a source of clean and fresh air in the area.

Speaking during the inauguration of this green initiative, Sammer Sultan, Co-chairwoman of Shan Foods, said that Shan Shares is very passionate about uplifting the society and the environment in every way possible.

Hamid Ismail, CEO & Executive Director Ismail Industries said that given the recent climate changes all across Pakistan and in Karachi, green and eco-centric initiatives have become a necessity.

