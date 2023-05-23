U.S. House members will visit State Dept to view Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks will visit the U.S. State Department on Tuesday to view a classified cable related to the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, department spokesperson Matt Miller said.

McCaul is investigating the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans, and some Democrats, say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul's airport.

McCaul has for months been seeking a "dissent channel" cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August 2021 said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.