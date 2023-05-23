AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends at over three-week low on slow demand, higher output expectations

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 05:01pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday for a second session, hitting their lowest closing in over three weeks, as slower demand and expectations of higher production weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 47 ringgit, or 1.37%, to 3,381 ringgit ($762.34) a tonne, closing at its lowest since April 28.

The contract had risen 1.17% during early trade.

A lack of follow-up buying from destination markets and some washouts of palm oil by China put a break on the upward momentum, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“Palm oil is now seen giving up its tighter spread over soft oils, but it seems destination markets are not in a hurry and waiting for a further widening of palm oil discount over competition,” Bagani added.

A recovery in Malaysia’s production is also adding pressure to the market, with investors awaiting industry estimates to determine the extent of output growth, he said.

Palm oil ends lower on lacklustre demand, higher output fears

Brokerage UOB KayHian said crude palm oil prices could resume an uptrend once the market realises that palm oil supplies would be tight going into the second half of the year and even into 2024.

“Based on our recent ground checks, oil palm trees are ‘very sick’ after three La Nina events, having been under-fertilised for the last 3-4 years and subjected to poor agromanagement,” UOB KayHian said in a note.

India’s palm oil imports in May are set to fall to their lowest in 27 months as its rare premium other edible oils prompted buyers to cancel cargoes and replace them with soyoil and sunflower oil, dealers and cargo surveyors said.

In related oils, Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends at over three-week low on slow demand, higher output expectations

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Supreme Court adjourns Punjab elections delay case till Wednesday

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

UK govt announces overseas student curbs to slash immigration

Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Policy barriers, bureaucracy could slow pace of investment in India: Moody’s

Pakistan’s population attains new mark amid economic slump

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Read more stories