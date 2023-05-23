AVN 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
May 23, 2023
Pakistan

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

Reuters Published May 23, 2023
<p>File/Photo: REUTERS</p>

File/Photo: REUTERS
PESHAWAR: Militants stormed a natural gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing four police and two private guards, police said.

The attack by up to 50 militants took place at a plant run by the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in Hangu district near the Afghan border, said police official Irfan Khan.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The police said the militants targeted two wells - M-8 and M-10 - with heavy weapons including rocket propelled grenades.

“The security guards at M-8 repulsed the terrorists’ attack but the casualties took place at M-10,” said Khan.

Roadside bomb attack by Pakistan Taliban martyrs four policemen

He added that the militants also damaged a solar power plant at the gas power plant before fleeing to adjoining North Waziristan, where they had come from.

