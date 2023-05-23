AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
A negative growth of 73.84pc YoY: Jul-Apr mobile phone imports stand at $473.287m

Tahir Amin Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: The country imported mobile phones worth $473.287 million during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, registering a negative growth of 73.84 percent when compared to $1.809 billion during the same period of last year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 28.69 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in April 2023 and stood at $10.587 million compared to imports of $14.846 million in March 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports registered 95.03 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2023 when compared to $212.881 million in April 2022.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $779.413 million during July-April 2023 and registered 67.71 percent negative growth compared to $2.413 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 87.53 percent and stood at $34.504 million in April 2023 compared to $276.652 million in April 2022. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered 4.52 percent negative growth in April 2023 compared to $36.112 million during March 2023.

Other apparatus imports stood at $306.126 million in July-April fiscal year 2023 and registered 49.36 percent negative growth compared to $604.549 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus imports stood at $23.917 million in April 2023 and registered 62.50 percent negative growth compared to $63.772 million in April 2022 and registered 12.47 percent growth on MoM basis compared to $21.266 million in March 2023.

