May 23, 2023
Ex-minister Wajahat quits PTI

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
LAHORE: Announcing to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said on Monday that he was saddened to come across the May 9 attacks.

Wajahat Hussain who joined the PTI along with his cousin Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in February this year, leaving Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) told media here at Muslim League House that he is quitting the PTI without any pressure.

Earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat met the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed various issues. During the meeting, Shujaat welcomed his younger brother Wajahat back in the party. He said the country does not need politics of division, but unity. He said Pakistan will have to be pulled out of the economic crisis together.

Wajahat Hussain told media that he condemned the PTI protest of the vandalism across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9. “Shujaat Hussain is not only my elder brother but also plays the role of father,” he said, adding: “It is possible that whoever created rifts within the party is now trying to mend them.”

Replying to a question, Wajahat said the time has proved that some people in our family wrong. However, he expressed the hope that they will see the whole family together in the coming time.

To another query, he claimed that he had no contact with Moonis Elahi since long time. He also asked Pervaiz Elahi to mend ties and come along with the entire family.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the family should move forward together. When people develop an ego, it leads to cracks among them.

To a query, he said: “We were not aware of the cases against Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, however, all the cases should be dealt with on merit.”

Shafay hinted at a seat adjustment deal with the PML-N in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister for Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan on Monday announced quitting the PTI.

He said that although he supported the PTI wholeheartedly but what happened on May 9 hurt me and the people of my constituency at Zafarwal badly, “therefore, I dissociate myself from the party.”

He said that the people of Zafarwal had always given respect to the Pakistan Army. He called upon all political parties to start thinking about the national interest.

