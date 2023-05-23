Main suspect of Radio Pakistan building arson held

PESHAWAR: Police on Monday claimed that they have arrested the main suspect in torching the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

The police said that the accused identified as Moosa Khan was responsible for setting the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire during a protest on May 10 following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The police elaborated that the suspect was identified with the help of several video footages.

Furthermore, it said, National Database Registration Authority’s (NADRA) assistance was also sought for the purpose.

The building had been set on fire by charged rioters following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Last week, Peshawar police nabbed a prime suspect, who sold the stolen gate of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building after protestors vandalized and set the building on fire on May 9.

Investigation revealed that Umar had sold the stolen gate of Radio Pakistan to a junk dealer for Rs 9,000.

The police; however, swiftly took action, arresting the suspect and recovering the stolen gate.

Raids are being conducted in different parts of the province for the arrest of all those involved in attacks on public and private properties in KP during the riots of last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023