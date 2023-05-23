JI Karachi vows to defeat PPP's ‘fascism’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday vowed to defeat the PPP's "fascism" and slammed it for its "fascist" tactics to keep the PTI candidates away from the oath taking to fail his party's candidate for the mayor ship.

After taking oath as a Union Council Chairman at the Pakistan Medical and Dental College, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, told news reporters that his party will defeat the PPP's "fascism".

He alleged that the PPP is keeping away the PTI elected representatives from oath taking to bar them from voting to the JI candidate for mayor ship.

Citing an incident, he said that the PTI's UC 10 Chairman in North Nazimabad could not reach the oath taking event because was already behind the bars. He questioned the democratic process authenticity.

Similarly, in Chanesar Goth , he pointed out that the PTI's elected Chairman and Vice Chairman from UC 5 have been arrested to keep them away from the oath. He accused the PPP behind the arrests.

"The electoral process has been high jacked and converted into the process of taking over in order to impose the feudalism instead of a democratic system," Hafiz Naeem said.

He warned that such tactics will not be tolerated and vowed to fail the conspiracy against the public electoral mandate. "The PPP has been employing fascist tactics including threats and money," he alleged.

The PTI is supporting the JI, he said that both parties will together contest the election for the city mayor with required votes.

He also blamed the PPP of having support from the "establishment", saying that such assistance will be temporary to maintain its power.

He also criticized the Election Commission for its "shameful inclination towards the PPP," during the local government elections.

Using threats, jails and money to coerce and buy elected members of other parties is tantamount to "insulting" the Constitution, he added.

