ECP hearing contempt case against IK, others today

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the contempt case involving Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders, is scheduled today (Tuesday) at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as the electoral body, last week, summoned the PTI chief in person in this case.

It was unclear till the filing of this report, Monday night, whether Khan would appear before the ECP as he is required to appear in person in other cases in courts scheduled today in Islamabad.

According to the cause list issued by the ECP, a four-member ECP bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikram Ullah Khan is hearing today’s case involving the PTI chief, party’s Secretary General Asad Umar and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Last Tuesday, this ECP bench summoned the chairman PTI in person in this case.

In the proceedings of this case then, the bench asked the defence side that the PTI chief was summoned on a previous occasion but he did not appear.

The defence counsel said Khan’s cases were pending in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Lahore High Court (LHC).

The bench members stated that the high courts did not stop the ECP from proceeding ahead in the case.

The defence lawyer stated that two other PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were arrested by the authorities, and hence were unable to appear before the bench.

Following the arguments, the bench summoned Khan in person on May 23 (today).

On August 19, last year, the ECP issued contempt notices to the three PTI leaders for their strong public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on different occasions. The case is pending since then.

On October 26, last year, the ECP amended the election rules to authorise its officers to issue contempt notices to the alleged contemnors.

The electoral entity, by amending the rules, also empowered itself to grant bail to persons arrested on the charges of the ECP contempt.

The ECP made these amendments in exercise of its powers under Section 239 of Elections Act 239, according to a notification issued then.

The electoral body amended Section 4(6) of the Election Rules 2017. This section deals with procedure related to the contempt of the ECP.

