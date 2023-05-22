AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Financials lift UK’s FTSE 100; U.S. debt ceiling negotiations eyed

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:50pm
UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday, lifted by financial stocks, though lingering concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling impasse kept sentiment fragile while Dechra Pharmaceuticals slumped after issuing a profit warning.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, gaining for the third straight session.

British banks added 1.0% as Standard Chartered rose 3.0% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

State-backed NatWest Group rose 1.2% after it agreed to buy back some shares from the government, edging closer towards private ownership 15 years after it was bailed out during the global financial crisis.

The FTSE 250 midcap index slipped 0.1% as Dechra Pharmaceuticals slid 13.0% after the veterinary healthcare firm cut expectations for its annual underlying operating profit.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be meeting at 2130 GMT to discuss raising the federal government’s debt ceiling, just 10 days before the United States could face an unprecedented default.

“Markets are quite happy to see this mainly as political posturing, but it’s always in the back of investors’ minds that broadly, there’s progress expected towards the debt ceiling deal,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

British equities have traded in tight bands since late April as investors digested mixed corporate earnings, a weakening outlook for commodity-linked stocks and a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling deal.

Ireland-listed shares of Ryanair Holdings gained 1.3% after the budget airline posted almost record earnings for its last financial year, lifting the benchmark Irish stock exchange up 0.4%.

Britain’s travel and leisure sector gained 1.1%.

Investors will be on the lookout for a plethora of economic data this week to gauge the state of the British economy and whether the Bank of England will resort to more interest rate hikes.

