AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 03:22pm
Follow us

Soccer governing body FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino expressed his support for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr after he called LaLiga and Spain “racist” after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday’s game at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.

Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to him being sent off in the second half.

Real lost the game 1-0. The Brazil international later took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying “racism is normal in LaLiga” and describing Spain as a “racist country”.

“Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation,” Infantino said in a statement. “Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case.

That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football. “Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended.

The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent.“

Infantino added that the steps to stop racism need to be supported through education.

World Cup 2026 teams to be based in ‘clusters’: Infantino

Vincius Jr received a wave of support after the incident, including from Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

LaLiga has previously lodged complaints of racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jr, the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were filmed racially abusing the forward.

Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January.

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino

Comments

1000 characters

Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row

Letters of credit: Banks asked to facilitate: Export-oriented sectors find favour with Dar

Intra-day update: Bearish sentiment at PSX as KSE-100 down over 400 pts

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Read more stories