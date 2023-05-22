AVN 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.49%)
BAFL 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 100.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.83%)
UNITY 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,397 Increased By 3.4 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,675 Increased By 76 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,799 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on defensive after dovish Powell, debt ceiling setback

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:22am
Follow us

TOKYO: The dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro on Monday following a surprise breakdown in US debt ceiling negotiations and after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated a preference to slow rate hikes.

The greenback slipped 0.15% to 137.715 yen at the start of the week, having snapped a six-day winning streak on Friday and pulling back from a six-month peak.

The euro added 0.14% to $1.0822, extending Friday’s advance, when it bounced off a seven-week low.

Investors now await a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday.

Negotiations between the two sides broke off suddenly on Friday with Republican negotiators walking out of the meeting. Although talks eventually resumed, neither side cited any progress, knocking the dollar lower.

Many currency analysts say brinkmanship is to be expected heading toward the ostensible “X-date” in early June, when the Treasury is likely to run out of money.

“Have we not seen this movie before?” National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a client note, while Westpac strategist Sean Callow called it a “hiccup.”

“The broad outlines of a deal are still in sight,” said Callow. Instead, the dollar is more likely to be driven by the Fed outlook, and “Powell’s preference for a pause in June should outweigh any hawkish notes from regional Fed presidents, leaving DXY as a sell on rallies,” Callow added, referring to the US dollar index.

Powell told a central bank conference in Washington on Friday that tighter credit conditions mean “our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals,” although he reiterated that decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.”

Money market traders have pared back bets for a hike on June 14 to just 9%.

Dollar buoyed by hawkish Fed expectations as debt deal eyed

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, edged 0.04% lower to 103.00, after reaching 103.63 last week for the first time since March 20.

Westpac’s Callow projects the index could drop toward 101 in coming days or weeks, “especially given ongoing ECB resolve on inflation.”

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said Friday officials need to “buckle up” for “sustainably high interest rates” in order to achieve its inflation target.

Elsewhere, sterling gained 0.14% to $1.2464, continuing its recovery from last week’s three-week low. The Australian dollar ticked up 0.06% to $0.6655, while the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.13% to $0.62835.

The Chinese yuan was little changed in offshore trading at 7.0334, following Friday’s rebound from a nearly six-month low of 7.0750 per dollar, supported by central bank comments that it would curb large exchange rate fluctuations.

US dollar Japanese Yen China yuan Kevin McCarthy

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar on defensive after dovish Powell, debt ceiling setback

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories