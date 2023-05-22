Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren against India’s violation of international laws in holding the G20 meeting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received at the helipad by President PPP AJK Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Leader of Opposition Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Secretary General PPP AJK Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Members of Assembly Mian Abdul Waheed, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Javed Ayub, Nabila Ayub and Chief Secretary of the Independent Government of AJK, Dr Muhammad Usman.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal said that India’s G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir is a violation of international law. India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference. By violating the UN resolution, it is not possible for India to play an effective role in the world. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that at a time when India is holding the G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir, he has been invited to address the assembly of AJK.

Those who think that they can suppress the voice of Occupied Kashmir by holding a conference will be proved wrong. He said that we are showing the true face of India to the world. “I have come here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.” He said that solidarity will be expressed with Kashmiris on May 22.

