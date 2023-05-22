AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
PCB confirms 3 appointments to men’s selection body

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 May, 2023 06:35am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made three appointments to the national men’s selection committee, which will select senior, Shaheens and Under-19 sides.

The fresh appointees of selection committee are Hassan Cheema, Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn. Now the new selection committee is comprised of Haroon Rashid (chair), Hassan Cheema (selection committee secretary and manager analytics and team strategy for national men’s side), Mickey Arthur (national men’s team’s director) and Grant Bradburn (national men’s team’s head coach).

The presence of Cheema, who has worked as strategy manager and data analyst in franchise cricket around the world, Arthur and Bradburn will aid in strategizing for the approaching and upcoming series enhance the bench strength and provide a proper pathway to performing players in Shaheens and Uder-19 sides to graduate to the national side.

The first task of the selection committee is to name the players for the fast and spin bowling camps next month in Lahore, which will be announced in due course.

