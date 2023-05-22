AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
‘Grand operation’ in Katcha area: police makes progress

APP Published 22 May, 2023 07:25am
LAHORE: The police’s grand operation in Katcha area continued for the 43rd day with vigorous operations in which the Punjab police was achieving success in crushing the resistance of dacoits and criminals.

According to the spokesman, Rahim Yar Khan police entered Katcha Rajwani and took control of the secret hideout of Meera Lathani, the mastermind of the kidnap-for-ransom cases in Rajwani Peninsula, while further progress was underway.

The police entered the dangerous Katcha Rajwani Peninsula after a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits under the leadership of DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal.

The dacoits were taking advantage of the vast island in the middle of the Indus River and were continuously resisting the police with heavy weapons, but for the final and decisive action of the police, a positive result was achieved.

With the help of drone technology, the police fired pinpoint shots at the positions of the dacoits and blew up the fronts & hideouts of the dacoits Mira Lathani’s.

