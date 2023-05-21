Pogba promises to return after ‘very complicated’ year

ROME: Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba vowed Sunday to give his all to return next season at his best after a trying time both on and off the pitch.

The French 2018 World Cup winner hobbled off in the first half last Sunday on his first competitive Serie A start of the campaign.

Tests revealed a thigh problem, an unwelcome new medical issue after injury to his right knee in pre-season training forced him to miss a huge chunk of games on his return to Juve from Manchester United.

Off the pitch, he has had to contend with a multi-million euro blackmail plot involving one of his brothers, Mathias.

“The year has been very, very complicated with the problems outside football and on the pitch,” he reflected on Instagram.

“Off the pitch it’s been really hard for me. What went on has been tough mentally. I tried to take refuge in what I love, playing football, to escape on the pitch, but that wasn’t possible because physically I’ve had a load of problems.”

The 30-year-old, who had to sit out France’s run to the World Cup final last year, continued: “I just have to be patient. Mentally, I’m a lot better.”

“I’ve got to retain hope,” he added.

“Mentally and physically I’m going to give it my all to come back at my best, to help the team win titles, that’s the reason I returned here.

“I’m not going to give up.”