AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pogba promises to return after ‘very complicated’ year

AFP Published 21 May, 2023 08:06pm
Follow us

ROME: Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba vowed Sunday to give his all to return next season at his best after a trying time both on and off the pitch.

The French 2018 World Cup winner hobbled off in the first half last Sunday on his first competitive Serie A start of the campaign.

Tests revealed a thigh problem, an unwelcome new medical issue after injury to his right knee in pre-season training forced him to miss a huge chunk of games on his return to Juve from Manchester United.

Off the pitch, he has had to contend with a multi-million euro blackmail plot involving one of his brothers, Mathias.

“The year has been very, very complicated with the problems outside football and on the pitch,” he reflected on Instagram.

“Off the pitch it’s been really hard for me. What went on has been tough mentally. I tried to take refuge in what I love, playing football, to escape on the pitch, but that wasn’t possible because physically I’ve had a load of problems.”

The 30-year-old, who had to sit out France’s run to the World Cup final last year, continued: “I just have to be patient. Mentally, I’m a lot better.”

“I’ve got to retain hope,” he added.

“Mentally and physically I’m going to give it my all to come back at my best, to help the team win titles, that’s the reason I returned here.

“I’m not going to give up.”

Juventus Paul Pogba

Comments

1000 characters

Pogba promises to return after ‘very complicated’ year

Asif says 'new military courts' will not be created for May 9 perpetrators

July-April: Textile group exports dip 14pc to $13.7bn YoY

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons

Oil supply won't be affected by stricter price cap enforcement: IEA

Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for launch

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Zelenskiy chance to win over fence sitters

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Read more stories