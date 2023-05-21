LHC directs IGP to produce Imran Riaz tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday gave another opportunity to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to produce “missing” journalist Imran Riaz Khan on Monday.

The LHC chief justice observed that it was time for the proceedings to reach their logical conclusion.

The IGP and the jail superintendent in Sialkot appeared and blamed one another for the slack security outside the prison.

The IGP however gave the update on the police’s activities in response to a question concerning their progress.

The IGP on May 19 had claimed that the police had started the geo-fencing process, gathered information from telecom companies, gathered CCTV footage, contacted Nadra for the identification process, and enlisted the help of other organisations, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

He assured the court that the police will do everything possible to find the anchorperson.

Imran Riaz Khan’s lawyer told the court that he had proof of the initial police raid on the anchor person’s home when the police claimed there was no FIR against Riaz.

The IGP denied that the anchorperson had been abducted. Instead, he proposed that the journalist might have purposefully concealed himself to make it challenging for the authorities to find him.

The CJ however directed the IGP to produce the anchorperson before the court on Monday.

