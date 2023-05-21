AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
CDA Chairman announces allotment of land for central office of IIA

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal, on Saturday, announced the allotment of land for the central office of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) and Islamabad Industrial Estate and issued an order for its immediate implementation.

The CDA chairman said that the relevant directorate of the CDA and the IIA should hold a decision-making meeting in this regard as soon as possible and clear steps will be taken towards the implementation of this project. Mengal said this while addressing the luncheon organised by the IIA along with other speakers.

Chairman CDA on this occasion announced the nomination of the President of IIA, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed as a member of the CDA Board and said that now the President of IIA will be included in the decisions making of CDA because he is a major stakeholder in Islamabad.

The chairman said that the location for the Islamabad Industrial Estate has been decided and the construction of the Islamabad Industrial Estate will be started soon and in the meeting of the CDA Board, where President IIA Ahmed Waheed and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari participated as member.

He will participate as a member, where he will play his full role in the decision of CDA for the location of Islamabad Industrial Estate.

He said that President IIA Ahmed Waheed will now resolve his problems by playing his full role to resolve the problems of his association and industrialists as a CDA board member.

Chairman CDA Mengal announced the allotment of land for the central office of IIA and issued an order for its immediate implementation.

