AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Businesspeople vow to stand by armed forces

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has expressed full solidarity with the Pakistan army, warning of creating division between the military and the public, saying the business community is always standing with them.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, in a statement issued here, observed that political stability and law and order are the pre-requisite for the strengthening of the national economy and must for the survival of the country and this hateful drive is actually aimed at creating chaos and uncertainty in the country.

APBF President gave a strong reaction to the recent incidents of violence, and attacks on government and military installations, calling it an attack on the integrity of the country and demanding strict action against those responsible.

He said that Pakistan is already going through an economic crisis. He said that due to the recent violent incidents, the value of the dollar suddenly increased, which caused irreparable damage to the economy.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi said that due to the current political instability, the economic crisis is becoming a serious situation. If this series continues, then the integrity of Pakistan will be at stake. He said that all political parties should forget their differences and negotiate and decide on the Charter of Democracy.

Ibrahim Qureshi said that we express complete confidence in the defense institution’s position to uphold the constitution and rule of law at all cost. He said that people of Pakistan have complete trust and faith in Pakistan Army who is aware of its responsibilities and he firmly believed that it would continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Army Syed Maaz Mahmood Businesspeople APBF All Pakistan Business Forum Ibrahim Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Businesspeople vow to stand by armed forces

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

AGP, Ogra to ascertain GDS claims next week

Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

Read more stories