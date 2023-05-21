Businesspeople vow to stand by armed forces

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has expressed full solidarity with the Pakistan army, warning of creating division between the military and the public, saying the business community is always standing with them.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, in a statement issued here, observed that political stability and law and order are the pre-requisite for the strengthening of the national economy and must for the survival of the country and this hateful drive is actually aimed at creating chaos and uncertainty in the country.

APBF President gave a strong reaction to the recent incidents of violence, and attacks on government and military installations, calling it an attack on the integrity of the country and demanding strict action against those responsible.

He said that Pakistan is already going through an economic crisis. He said that due to the recent violent incidents, the value of the dollar suddenly increased, which caused irreparable damage to the economy.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi said that due to the current political instability, the economic crisis is becoming a serious situation. If this series continues, then the integrity of Pakistan will be at stake. He said that all political parties should forget their differences and negotiate and decide on the Charter of Democracy.

Ibrahim Qureshi said that we express complete confidence in the defense institution’s position to uphold the constitution and rule of law at all cost. He said that people of Pakistan have complete trust and faith in Pakistan Army who is aware of its responsibilities and he firmly believed that it would continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023