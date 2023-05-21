AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures post weekly gain

Reuters Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures delivered a weekly gain on Friday, driven by strong tyre manufacturer activity, although subdued China demand and a firmer yen capped gains.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, higher at 212.7 yen ($1.57) per kg, extending gains from the previous session.

The benchmark OSE contract strengthened 1.8% for the week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 15 yuan to finish at 12,215 yuan ($1,767.19) per tonne.

“This week has been pretty range-bound both on physical and futures,” said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company. “Overall, China market is still quiet with traders having enough domestic stockpile to sell to buyers domestically, muting import demand.”

“On the international front, major tyre manufacturers were relatively active in the spot market, lending some support to any price drop this week,” she added. Data this week showed China’s economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter, while Japan’s export growth hit its weakest pace in more than two years in April as China-bound shipments slumped.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.45% against the dollar to 138.12, making yen-dominated assets less affordable when purchased in other units. Still, Japan’s core consumer inflation stayed well above the central bank’s 2% target in April and a key index stripping away the effects of fuel hit a fresh four-decade high, keeping alive expectation of a tweak to its massive stimulus this year.

Asian shares rose on Friday and the dollar hung near a two-month peak as increased hopes of a deal over the US debt ceiling, while Japan’s Nikkei jumped to highest in nearly 33 years. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for June delivery last traded at 136.0 US cents per kg, down 0.3%.

Yuan Japanese Yen rubber Japanese rubber US debt ceiling

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures post weekly gain

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

AGP, Ogra to ascertain GDS claims next week

Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

Read more stories